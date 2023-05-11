MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Thursday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, with the help from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, announced the arrest of two individuals during a crime suppression operation.

According to MCSO, Cornell Robinson was wanted by authorities for two counts of Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. Authorities located Robinson at a residence in Russell County and transported him to the Russell County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Georgia.

The MCSO also recently conducted crime suppression operations. During crime suppression patrols, MCSO deputies initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Brennan Road. During a vehicle search, deputies recovered 76 ecstasy tablets with an estimated street value of $2,280.

Law enforcement transported the vehicle’s driver, Tahj Bridges, to the Muscogee County Jail and charged him with Felony Trafficking Ecstasy and Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.