COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Thursday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, in collaboration with the United States Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives ATF, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, located and arrested two wanted fugitives.

Amber Crowder, one of the two fugitives had the following felony warrants:

Participation in Criminal Gang Activity (four counts)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Possession of THC Oil

The sheriff’s office says Crowder was taken into custody and transported the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

Tykey Bellamy was also wanted for the following felony warrants:

Participation in Criminal Gang Activity (five counts)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Related Objects

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Bellamy tried to flee by climbing through a window during his arrest. A K9 deputy detained and arrested Bellamy, who jumped off a deck, taking the deputy with him in a further attempt to flee.

After Bellamy’s arrest, authorities searched a residence and discovered the following items:

$122,318.00 in U.S. Currency

98 lbs. of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $445,427.00

three Firearms

Multiple items depicting Gang paraphernalia and affiliations

After the search, authorities charged Bellamy with the following additional felony charges:

Trafficking in Marijuana

Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Possession of a Firearm During the commission of a Crime (three counts)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (three counts)

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says Bellamy was transported to the hospital, treated, and later transported to the Muscogee County Jail.