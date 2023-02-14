COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Monday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit identified Jakeith Robinson as a known fugitive with active warrants and confirmed he was a gang member after noticing him driving in a vehicle in East Columbus.

According to MCSO, investigators conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Robinson operated and took him into custody. Robison had the following warrants with the Columbus Police Department:

Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Felony Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Felony Possession of Hydrocodone with Intent to Distribute

Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

At the time of Robinson’s arrest, authorities found 6.5 grams of Cocaine and 63.3 grams of Marijuana. As a result, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office charged Robinson with the following additional charges.

Felony Possession Of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

The MCSO says Robinson also incurred another seven misdemeanor traffic warrants.

On Tuesday, the MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force searched for Javante West, a known fugitive and gang member with a warrant for Felony Violation of Probation with the MCSO. West also had four Failure to Appear warrants from Russell County, Alabama.

MCSO investigators observed West walk in and out of an apartment, and as authorities approached the apartment, West exited a second time and attempted to flee.

Authorities arrested and took West into custody on outstanding warrants and he incurred a new charge of Misdemeanor Obstruction.

Both Robinson and West were transported to the Muscogee County Jail.