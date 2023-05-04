MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Thursday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive, Specials Operations Units, along with the U. S. Army Criminal Investigations Division, conducted an investigation leading to a search at 752 Vista Drive.

MSCO says investigators seized 86.3 grams of MDMA Ecstasy (estimated street value: $1, 726), 12.9 grams of cocaine (estimated street value: $1, 290), 4.3 pounds of marijuana (estimated street value: $19, 630), and 46 THC vape cartridges (estimated street value: $3,680).

Investigators also recovered the following items during the search:

Remington, 870 – 12 gauge – Shot Gun

Andro Corp Industries, AR15 – 5.56 caliber – Rifle

Micro Draco – 7.62 caliber – Pistol

Hammer UX – .50 caliber – Air Rifle

Stolen Springfield XD – .45 caliber – Pistol

After the search, authorities arrested and charged Darryl Wilson and Johnathan Harvard with the following:

Wilson –

Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Hydrocodone

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Trafficking in MDMA (Ecstasy)

Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Harvard: