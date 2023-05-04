MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Thursday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive, Specials Operations Units, along with the U. S. Army Criminal Investigations Division, conducted an investigation leading to a search at 752 Vista Drive.
MSCO says investigators seized 86.3 grams of MDMA Ecstasy (estimated street value: $1, 726), 12.9 grams of cocaine (estimated street value: $1, 290), 4.3 pounds of marijuana (estimated street value: $19, 630), and 46 THC vape cartridges (estimated street value: $3,680).
Investigators also recovered the following items during the search:
- Remington, 870 – 12 gauge – Shot Gun
- Andro Corp Industries, AR15 – 5.56 caliber – Rifle
- Micro Draco – 7.62 caliber – Pistol
- Hammer UX – .50 caliber – Air Rifle
- Stolen Springfield XD – .45 caliber – Pistol
After the search, authorities arrested and charged Darryl Wilson and Johnathan Harvard with the following:
Wilson –
- Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Hydrocodone
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Trafficking in MDMA (Ecstasy)
- Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
Harvard:
- Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Hydrocodone
- Trafficking in MDMA (Ecstasy)
- Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute