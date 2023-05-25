COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says its Special Operations Units arrested two men on drug possession charges on May 24.

According to MCSO, officers attempted to stop a vehicle that began to flee on Interstate I-185. Pursuing deputies observed the driver and passenger throwing narcotics from the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle stopped on Ticknor Dr. and both individuals fled on foot. The driver, Stephen Harrison, ran into a nearby business, and the passenger, Stuart Carden, ran into an apartment. Both were arrested.

Harrison was charged with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Abandonment of a controlled substance

Tampering with evidence

Criminal trespass

Fleeing and eluding

No state tag

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

Carden was charged with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Abandonment of a controlled substance

Tampering with evidence

Criminal trespass

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

MCSO states Carden had outstanding felony warrants for his arrest with the MCSO and Russell County Sheriff’s Office. Harrison and Carden were taken to the Muscogee County Jail.