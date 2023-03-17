MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two males charged with multiple violent crimes including domestic violence, armed robbery, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.

On Thursday, MCSO Fugitive, Gang, and Drug Unit Investigators learned the whereabouts of Ross Nuzzo, who MCSO claims is a “known fugitive.”

At the time of his arrest, Nuzzo had a felony bench warrant along with his initial charges of domestic violence by strangulation issued by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.



Authorities located Nuzzo in Muscogee County and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Alabama.



A day later, on Friday, the MCSO Fugitive, Gang, and Drug Unit along with the U.S Marshals Service learned the whereabouts of another known fugitive.



MCSO says information received by the sheriff’s department stated that Antonio Davis was currently located at a residence in Muscogee County. At the time of Davis’ arrest, he was wanted by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office for warrants charging him with aggravated assault after shooting a victim in the face multiple times, armed robbery, and aggravated battery issued by the GBI.



MCSO Fugitive, Gang, and Drug Unit Investigators located Davis inside a residence in Muscogee County and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail, where he awaits extradition back to Taylor County, Georgia.







