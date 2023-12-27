MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said two individuals were arrested on Veterans Parkway on Wednesday after authorities discovered the vehicle they were driving was stolen and found meth in the car.

According to MCSO, on Dec. 27, the sheriff’s office special operations patrol units noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen through the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, traveling north on Veterans Parkway.

Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop and two individuals were arrested and officers found methamphetamine.

Both Christopher Durdenn and Jamila Johnson were taken to the Muscogee County Jail and charged with: