COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two “validated gang members” after discovering over $20,000 worth of narcotics and multiple firearms.

MCSO, with help from the U.S. Marshal Services and the ATF, executed arrests and search warrants for “validated gang members” Traveon Thomas and Demarcus Dunham.

According to MCSO, both Thomas and Dunham were wanted by authorities for the following felony warrants:

Thomas –

Felony Violation of Probation (two counts)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (four counts)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime (four counts)

Possession of a Firearm with an Altered ID

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Trafficking Ecstasy

Possession of Oxycodone

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Pills Not in Original Container

Dunham –

Felony Violation of Probation

Simple Assault

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (four counts)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime (four counts)

Possession of a Firearm with an Altered ID

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Trafficking Ecstasy

Possession of Oxycodone

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Pills Not in Original Container

During the search, authorities recovered the following: