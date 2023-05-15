COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two “validated gang members” after discovering over $20,000 worth of narcotics and multiple firearms.
MCSO, with help from the U.S. Marshal Services and the ATF, executed arrests and search warrants for “validated gang members” Traveon Thomas and Demarcus Dunham.
According to MCSO, both Thomas and Dunham were wanted by authorities for the following felony warrants:
Thomas –
- Felony Violation of Probation (two counts)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (four counts)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime (four counts)
- Possession of a Firearm with an Altered ID
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Trafficking Ecstasy
- Possession of Oxycodone
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Pills Not in Original Container
Dunham –
- Felony Violation of Probation
- Simple Assault
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (four counts)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime (four counts)
- Possession of a Firearm with an Altered ID
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Trafficking Ecstasy
- Possession of Oxycodone
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Pills Not in Original Container
During the search, authorities recovered the following:
- Glock 48
- Taurus PT111/G2
- Walther 22 with serial number removed
- Century Arms 7.62 rifle
- Over $22,000 recovered in illegal narcotics.