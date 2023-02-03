COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced that it arrested another two suspects who were wanted on Murder charges, totaling to four suspects arrested on murder charges by the MSCO within a two-day span.

On Friday, the MCSO’s Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, executed two felony murder arrest warrants in Muscogee County.

According to MCSO, authorities arrested Anthony Schneider on outstanding warrants for Murder (first-degree) issued by Virgin Islands authorities, near 13th Ave. and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail, where he awaits extradition.

MCSO also arrested Joshawn Ayala on outstanding warrants for Murder (first-degree) near 32nd Ave. and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail, where he awaits extradition. Ayala’s warrants were also issued by Virgin Island authorities.