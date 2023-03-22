On Wednesday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit and MCSO’s Special Operations Patrol Unit conducted crime suppression operations in the Bellwood area of Muscogee County, leading to the arrest of two validated gang members.

According to MCSO, investigators executed a traffic stop on a red Honda Civic for having an expired state tag. After the vehicle stopped, the passenger stepped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Authorities later appended and identified the suspect as Aaron London and confirmed London as a validated gang member.

MCSO says London had multiple outstanding warrants, including a bench warrant in Russell County for aggravated assault, a warrant for aggravated assault with the Phenix City Police Department, and a burglary warrant with the Columbus Police Department.

After being taken into custody, London confessed to ingesting narcotics. Authorities transported London to Piedmont Hospital, where he was later cleared for release and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

On the same day, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office attempted to apprehend Javontis Dashawn Powell, a wanted fugitive and validated gang member, with several outstanding warrants in Alabama and Georgia.

The MCSO says Russell County Sheriff’s Office Investigators were attempting to capture Powell, who drove a Dodge Charger at the time in Phenix City when Powell resorted to fleeing into Muscogee County.

During the pursuit, Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigators lost sight of Powell in an area located in south Columbus, with MCSO and CPD responding to the area to provide assistance.

MCSO deputies later located the abandoned Dodge Charger in Oak Hill Trailer Park. MCSO says after searching the area, deputies located and detained Powell on rail tracks near the location of the abandoned vehicle.

Authorities arrested and transported Powell to the Muscogee County Jail for the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (two counts)

(two counts) Felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement

Reckless Driving

Failure to Maintain Lane

Possession of Drug Related Objects

According to the MCSO, the vehicle driven by Powell during the law enforcement pursuit from Phenix City to Columbus is the same vehicle used by suspects accused of shooting at an MCSO investigator and K9 on Feb. 17.

MCSO says Powell’s case still remains under investigation, and there are additional charges pending the investigation.