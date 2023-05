COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man charged with Aggravated Child Molestation on Wednesday.

According to the MCSO, on Tuesday, the MCSO Special Operations Units located and arrested George Woods.

MCSO was seeking out Woods for a felony Bench warrant for his original charge of Aggravated Child Molestation. Authorities arrested Woods on 8th Street and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail.