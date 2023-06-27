MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the successful detainment of a wanted fugitive/gang member in Muscogee County on 12 outstanding warrants on Tuesday.

MCSO says Jalik Dillard, a “validated gang member” and “wanted fugitive,” had the following outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest:

Felony Violation of Probation

Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Allude

2nd Degree Felony Cruelty to Children

Felony Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime

Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent

Reckless Conduct

Abandonment of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug-Related Objects

Hit and Run

Reckless Driving

Simple Battery (Family Violence)

MCSO arrested Dillard without incident, and deputies recovered the following items:

2.9 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $13,284.00

43 Oxycodone tablets

5.56 rifle

Glock 27

$4,377.00 in U.S. currency

After Dillard’s arrest, MCSO charged him with the following additional charges: