MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the successful detainment of a wanted fugitive/gang member in Muscogee County on 12 outstanding warrants on Tuesday.
MCSO says Jalik Dillard, a “validated gang member” and “wanted fugitive,” had the following outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest:
- Felony Violation of Probation
- Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Allude
- 2nd Degree Felony Cruelty to Children
- Felony Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime
- Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent
- Reckless Conduct
- Abandonment of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug-Related Objects
- Hit and Run
- Reckless Driving
- Simple Battery (Family Violence)
MCSO arrested Dillard without incident, and deputies recovered the following items:
- 2.9 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $13,284.00
- 43 Oxycodone tablets
- 5.56 rifle
- Glock 27
- $4,377.00 in U.S. currency
After Dillard’s arrest, MCSO charged him with the following additional charges:
- Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon (two counts)
- Possession of Oxycodone with Intent
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent
- Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime (two counts)