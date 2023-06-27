MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the successful detainment of a wanted fugitive/gang member in Muscogee County on 12 outstanding warrants on Tuesday.

MCSO says Jalik Dillard, a “validated gang member” and “wanted fugitive,” had the following outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest:

  • Felony Violation of Probation
  • Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
  • Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Allude
  • 2nd Degree Felony Cruelty to Children
  • Felony Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime
  • Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent
  • Reckless Conduct
  • Abandonment of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug-Related Objects
  • Hit and Run
  • Reckless Driving
  • Simple Battery (Family Violence)

MCSO arrested Dillard without incident, and deputies recovered the following items:

  • 2.9 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $13,284.00
  • 43 Oxycodone tablets
  • 5.56 rifle
  • Glock 27
  • $4,377.00 in U.S. currency

After Dillard’s arrest, MCSO charged him with the following additional charges:

  • Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon (two counts)
  • Possession of Oxycodone with Intent
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent
  • Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime (two counts)