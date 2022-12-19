COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, two Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Nadia Trawick, also known as Nadia Trawick, for speeding on Victory Drive.



Deputies later determined Trawick also had several outstanding warrants with MCSO for Contempt of Court.

During the traffic stop, as the Corporal instructed Trawick to exit the vehicle, she attempted to drive off with the Corporal inside the vehicle.



Another deputy tried to assist by attempting to remove the Trawick from the vehicle. Trawick finally came to a stop after her vehicle struck a tree in a nearby parking lot.



Deputies handcuffed Trawick and placed her in the back of a patrol vehicle. According the MCSO, after law enforcement supervisors arrived to the scene, Trawick attempted to bite a Sergeant.



The MCSO says that both the Corporal and Deputies only sustained minimal injuries.



On-scene medics cleared Trawick, but she was still transported as a precaution to Piedmont Midtown Medical for Jail clearance.



Authorities charged Trawick with the following: