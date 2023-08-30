MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Units with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Services, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Moore Southern Field Office Proactive Investigation Unit located and arrest a fugitive and a validated gang member in Muscogee County.

According to MCSO, Marcus Mcleod was wanted for several felony warrants with the sheriff’s office and the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) in Pennsylvania.

MCSO investigators were able to locate Mcleod in an apartment in Muscogee County.

Authorities charged Mcleod with the following:

Felony Possession of a Firearm by A Convicted Felon

Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug-Related Objects

Violation of Probation

Four counts of Robbery with ACSO

Five counts of Simple Assault with ACSO

Four counts of Harassment with ACSO

Violation of Bond Conditions with ACSO

Law enforcement also found and arrested Euricka Guiont, who had a felony warrant in Troup County.

Authorities charged Guiont with the following: