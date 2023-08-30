MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Units with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Services, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Moore Southern Field Office Proactive Investigation Unit located and arrest a fugitive and a validated gang member in Muscogee County.
According to MCSO, Marcus Mcleod was wanted for several felony warrants with the sheriff’s office and the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) in Pennsylvania.
MCSO investigators were able to locate Mcleod in an apartment in Muscogee County.
Authorities charged Mcleod with the following:
- Felony Possession of a Firearm by A Convicted Felon
- Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Drug-Related Objects
- Violation of Probation
- Four counts of Robbery with ACSO
- Five counts of Simple Assault with ACSO
- Four counts of Harassment with ACSO
- Violation of Bond Conditions with ACSO
Law enforcement also found and arrested Euricka Guiont, who had a felony warrant in Troup County.
Authorities charged Guiont with the following:
- Felony Violation of Probation with Troup County
- Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Misdemeanor Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer