COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the Southeast Region Fugitive Task Force, Gulf Coast Task Force, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office, executed a felony arrest warrant for Alan Jenkins, of Smith Station, Alabama.

According to MCSO, Jenkins had outstanding warrants with Columbus Police Department for Murder (2nd Degree) and Cruelty to Children (2nd Degree).

Authorities arrested Jenkins without incident and transported him to the Lee County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Columbus, Georgia.