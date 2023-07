MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operation Units announced it located and apprehended a Columbus gang member who was a wanted murder suspect on Wednesday.

According to MCSO, Deronte Brown, who authorities have also identified as a gang member, was wanted and indicted for Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

MCSO says Brown was arrested without incident and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.