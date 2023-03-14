MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit conducted crime prevention operations in east Columbus, Georgia, which resulted in the arrest of Deangelo Bolden.

According to MCSO, authorities observed Bolden standing in the front yard of a residence on Gleneden Drive in Columbus.

MCSO says Bolden is a known fugitive and had multiple outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with the Columbus Police Department (CPD).

MCSO’s Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit apprehended Bolden without incident and turned him over to CPD officers.