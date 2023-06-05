MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Over the weekend on Saturday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed several outstanding felony arrest warrants for Adam Culpepper in Muscogee County.

According to MCSO, Culpepper at the time had the following outstanding warrants:

Felony Aggravated Assault with the Columbus Police Department.

Two counts of Felony Violation of Probation with the sheriff’s office.

Failure to Appear with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

During Culpepper’s arrest, the MCSO Special Operations Unit recovered the following items at Culpepper’s location:

6.7 grams of Crack Cocaine

Taurus .45 caliber handgun

Digital Scales

Following Culpepper’s arrest, authorities charged him with Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute; the MCSO says additional charges are pending, and the case is still under investigation.