MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced Tuesday night the arrest of a Columbus man after he attempted to flee using a vehicle, then on foot, and the discovery of multiple drugs.

According to MCSO, on Monday, MCSO Patrol Units noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through the area of Weems Road.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and MCSO said in response, the vehicle fled “recklessly traveling on the wrong side of the road and endangering other motorists.”

After the vehicle finally came to a stop, the driver decided to flee on foot and was later caught by pursuing deputies. The driver, Kenjerald Jordan, who MCSO labels as a “validated gang member,” was arrested and charged with the following:

Felony Fleeing to Elude

Felony Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute

Felony Criminal Gang Activity

Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Reckless Driving

Speeding

Driving While License Suspended

After arresting Jordan, deputies also discovered 20.2 grams of Schedule I Narcotics and 2.2 pounds of marijuana which amounts to an estimated street value of $11,796.

Following his detainment, deputies transported him to the Muscogee County Jail without additional incident, and MCSO says the case is still under investigation.