MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced Tuesday night the arrest of a Columbus man after he attempted to flee using a vehicle, then on foot, and the discovery of multiple drugs.
According to MCSO, on Monday, MCSO Patrol Units noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through the area of Weems Road.
Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and MCSO said in response, the vehicle fled “recklessly traveling on the wrong side of the road and endangering other motorists.”
After the vehicle finally came to a stop, the driver decided to flee on foot and was later caught by pursuing deputies. The driver, Kenjerald Jordan, who MCSO labels as a “validated gang member,” was arrested and charged with the following:
- Felony Fleeing to Elude
- Felony Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute
- Felony Criminal Gang Activity
- Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Reckless Driving
- Speeding
- Driving While License Suspended
After arresting Jordan, deputies also discovered 20.2 grams of Schedule I Narcotics and 2.2 pounds of marijuana which amounts to an estimated street value of $11,796.
Following his detainment, deputies transported him to the Muscogee County Jail without additional incident, and MCSO says the case is still under investigation.