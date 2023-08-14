MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The MCSO, along with the Columbus Fire Department’s Arson Investigators, collaborated to successfully find and arrest a registered sex offender residing in Muscogee County.

According to MCSO, the Columbus Fire Department’s Arson Investigators assisted the sheriff’s office Sex Offender Task Force with locating Jimmy Geddis, who MCSO arrested on eight felony warrants.

Authorities additionally charged Geddis with four counts of 2nd-degree Arson and four counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Damage to Property.

MCSO says Geddis’ original charge was Child Molestation.