MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced on Thursday that the MCSO Sex Offender Task Force successfully located and arrested a convicted child molester and sexual predator residing in Muscogee County on several felony warrants.

According to the sheriff’s office, MCSO’s Sex Offender Task Force arrested Darell Collier for two counts of Felony Violation of Probation and Failure to Register as a State Sex Offender.

MCSO says Collier’s original conviction was for three counts of Child Molestation and 3 counts of Sodomy. He is also convicted of Failure to Register as A State Sex Offender.