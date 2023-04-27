MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Thursday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a couple possessing fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and a firearm in Muscogee County.
According to MCSO, the sheriff’s office drug, gang, and fugitive unit and the Phenix City Police Department (PCPD) located and arrested Jonathan Paige.
The MCSO says Paige is a “validated gang member” and was wanted by PCPD for Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Trafficking Fentanyl.
As authorities were taking Paige into custody, MCSO Investigators noticed “a quantity of cocaine in plain view.”
MCSO later obtained a search warrant for the residence where Paige was located at the time of his arrest.
During the search, authorities found the following items:
- Taurus 9mm pistol
- 21 grams of fentanyl
- 19 grams of Cocaine
- 6.3 grams of marijuana
The MCSO says Paige and his girlfriend, Fatira Jimeson, were both arrested and charged with the following:
- Trafficking Fentanyl
- Possession of Cocain with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of Marijauna
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
MCSO Investigators transported Paige and Jimeson to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.