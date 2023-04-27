MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Thursday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a couple possessing fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and a firearm in Muscogee County.

According to MCSO, the sheriff’s office drug, gang, and fugitive unit and the Phenix City Police Department (PCPD) located and arrested Jonathan Paige.

The MCSO says Paige is a “validated gang member” and was wanted by PCPD for Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Trafficking Fentanyl.

As authorities were taking Paige into custody, MCSO Investigators noticed “a quantity of cocaine in plain view.”

MCSO later obtained a search warrant for the residence where Paige was located at the time of his arrest.

During the search, authorities found the following items:

Taurus 9mm pistol

21 grams of fentanyl

19 grams of Cocaine

6.3 grams of marijuana

The MCSO says Paige and his girlfriend, Fatira Jimeson, were both arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking Fentanyl

Possession of Cocain with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Marijauna

Possession of Drug Related Objects

MCSO Investigators transported Paige and Jimeson to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.