MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The MCSO’s Special Operations Unite, along with the Fort Moore Southern Field Office Proactive Investigation Unit, successfully executed a search warrant in Muscogee County, resulting in the discovery of multiple drugs, firearms, and the arrest of a convicted felon.

According to MCSO, law enforcement arrested and transported Jhantiere Shorts to the Muscogee County Jail after finding the following evidence:

3.9 pounds of marijuana worth $1750

four hydrocodone tablets

A Glock 9mm handgun

A stolen Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun

$900 in cash

After the search, MCSO charged Shorts with: