MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The MCSO’s Special Operations Unite, along with the Fort Moore Southern Field Office Proactive Investigation Unit, successfully executed a search warrant in Muscogee County, resulting in the discovery of multiple drugs, firearms, and the arrest of a convicted felon.
According to MCSO, law enforcement arrested and transported Jhantiere Shorts to the Muscogee County Jail after finding the following evidence:
- 3.9 pounds of marijuana worth $1750
- four hydrocodone tablets
- A Glock 9mm handgun
- A stolen Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun
- $900 in cash
After the search, MCSO charged Shorts with:
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Hydrocodone
- Two counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
- Drug Related Objects