MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The MCSO’s Special Operations Unite, along with the Fort Moore Southern Field Office Proactive Investigation Unit, successfully executed a search warrant in Muscogee County, resulting in the discovery of multiple drugs, firearms, and the arrest of a convicted felon.

According to MCSO, law enforcement arrested and transported Jhantiere Shorts to the Muscogee County Jail after finding the following evidence:

  • 3.9 pounds of marijuana worth $1750
  • four hydrocodone tablets
  • A Glock 9mm handgun
  • A stolen Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun
  • $900 in cash

After the search, MCSO charged Shorts with:

  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Hydrocodone
  • Two counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
  • Drug Related Objects