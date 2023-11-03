MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – MCSO announced the arrest of a former deputy after an investigation revealed she brought in illegal contraband to inmates and engaged in sexual acts with an inmate.

MCSO says that in March 2022, the sheriff’s office special operations conducted an investigation into allegations about contraband and misconduct by an employee with the Muscogee County Jail Staff.

MCSO discovered evidence that showed former Deputy Carly Cole had brought in illegal contraband to inmates housed in the jail along with having sexual relations with an inmate while employed with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, MCSO Investigators took Cole into custody without incident and booked into the Muscogee County Jail on following felony charges: