MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, Fugitive Unit, Special Operations Patrol Units, and Ft. Benning Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant in Muscogee County, resulting in the arrest of multiple individuals.

According to MCSO, authorities arrested Dmario Jones, Malik Turpin, Jeffery Worsham, and Archillius Edmonds on the scene and transported them to the Muscogee County Jail.

Law enforcement recovered the following items during the search:

Stolen Smith & Wesson 9mm firearm

Stolen Springfield XD .40 caliber firearm

Canik 9mm firearm

2.5 pounds of Marijuana

Fentanyl

Cocaine

Ecstasy

Psilocybin Mushrooms

THC Edibles

Xanax

Oxycodone

Dextroamphetamine

Promethazine

Suspected Spice

After the search, the arrested individuals were charged with the following:

Worsham –

Theft by Receiving Stolen Firearm

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Xanax with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Dextroamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Hydrocodone with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Promethazine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime

Edmonds –

Possession of Hydrocodone

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Xanax with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Oxycodone

Possession of Dextroamphetamine

GCSA Schedule I with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Fentanyl

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

VGCSA Schedule V with Intent to Distribute

Authorities charged Jones with the Sale of marijuana and Possession of Psilocybin with Intent to Distribute.

Turpin was charged with Violation of Probation Warrant issued by Harris County Sheriff’s Office.