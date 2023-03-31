MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, Fugitive Unit, Special Operations Patrol Units, and Ft. Benning Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant in Muscogee County, resulting in the arrest of multiple individuals.
According to MCSO, authorities arrested Dmario Jones, Malik Turpin, Jeffery Worsham, and Archillius Edmonds on the scene and transported them to the Muscogee County Jail.
Law enforcement recovered the following items during the search:
- Stolen Smith & Wesson 9mm firearm
- Stolen Springfield XD .40 caliber firearm
- Canik 9mm firearm
- 2.5 pounds of Marijuana
- Fentanyl
- Cocaine
- Ecstasy
- Psilocybin Mushrooms
- THC Edibles
- Xanax
- Oxycodone
- Dextroamphetamine
- Promethazine
- Suspected Spice
After the search, the arrested individuals were charged with the following:
Worsham –
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Firearm
- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Xanax with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Dextroamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Hydrocodone with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Promethazine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime
Edmonds –
- Possession of Hydrocodone
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Xanax with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Oxycodone
- Possession of Dextroamphetamine
- GCSA Schedule I with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Fentanyl
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- VGCSA Schedule V with Intent to Distribute
Authorities charged Jones with the Sale of marijuana and Possession of Psilocybin with Intent to Distribute.
Turpin was charged with Violation of Probation Warrant issued by Harris County Sheriff’s Office.