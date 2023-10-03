MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a fugitive wanted in Phenix City, Alabama, for bank robbery.

According to the MCSO, on Tuesday MCSO Special Operations Unit along with the Sex Offender Task Force found and arrested Adam White.

MCSO says White was wanted by Phenix City Police Department for the armed robbery of Bridgeway Credit Union in Phenix City on Sept. 29.

White is also a registered sex offender in Muscogee County and was taken to the Muscogee County Jail, where he awaits for extradition to Alabama.

White is charged with the following: