COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The MCSO said it arrested a gang member and a convicted felon on Thursday after finding both men jointly in possession of meth, marijuana and a firearm without a serial number.

According to MCSO, the sheriff’s office special operations unit, and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), noticed a red BMW that was occupied by Darius Howard, a validated gang member and another male, who MCSO later identified as Ralph Ward making multiple “hand to hand” transactions with other vehicles and people of foot.

Authorities found Ward in possession of a backpack containing a firearm with a removed serial number, smoking devices, and methamphetamine.

MCSO says Ward is a convicted felon and he is prohibited from having a firearm. Howard was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Altogether, MCSO along with CCSO seized the following evidence:

66.6 grams of Methamphetamine

7.9 grams of Marijuana

One firearm with an altered serial number

$4,529 in cash

Both men were arrested, transported to the Muscogee County Jail, and charged with:

Ward –

Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine

Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Felony Use of an Article with an Altered ID Mark

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Howard –