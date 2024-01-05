MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said a convicted felon with numerous warrants with the sheriff’s office, Columbus Police and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was successfully located and apprehended on Friday.

According to MCSO, the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshal’s Services found and arrested what MCSO labels a “long time fugitive,” Robert Vaughn in Muscogee County.

At the time of his arrest, Vaughn was wanted by multiple agencies for several outstanding felony warrants.

Vaughn had outstanding warrants for:

Felony bench warrant for trafficking cocaine (MCSO)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (MCSO)

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (MCSO)

Felony violation of probation for possession of Cocaine (MCSO)

Possession of Marijuana (MCSO)

Felony violation of probation for battery, escape, criminal trespass, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer (MCSO)

Three counts of felony sale of Heroin (CPD)

Fleeing and eluding (HCSO)

No state drivers license (HCSO)

Reckless driving (HCSO)

While Vaughn was in custody, MCSO says a a search warrant was executed; which led to the discovery of the following items:

Nearly 42 grams of Cocaine with an estimated street value of $4,100.

13 grams of Fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3900.

36 grams of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $360

Two firearms with one being reported stolen through CPD.

Law enforcement took Vaughn to the Muscogee County Jail and charged him with: