MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the MCSO Special Operations Unit conducted a search warrant in Muscogee County, leading to the arrest of Tobias Jackson.

MCSO says during the search, deputies recovered the following items:

385.9 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms

25 Psilocybin candy bars

5.4 pounds of Marijuana

44 THC Cartridges

86 packages THC infused candy

$4,561.00 in cash

After the search, MCSO charged Jackson with the following: