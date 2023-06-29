MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the MCSO Special Operations Unit conducted a search warrant in Muscogee County, leading to the arrest of Tobias Jackson.

MCSO says during the search, deputies recovered the following items:

  • 385.9 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • 25 Psilocybin candy bars
  • 5.4 pounds of Marijuana
  • 44 THC Cartridges
  • 86 packages THC infused candy
  • $4,561.00 in cash

After the search, MCSO charged Jackson with the following:

  • Felony Trafficking in Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Felony Possession of THC Oils with Intent to Distribute
  • Felony Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime