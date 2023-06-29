MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the MCSO Special Operations Unit conducted a search warrant in Muscogee County, leading to the arrest of Tobias Jackson.
MCSO says during the search, deputies recovered the following items:
- 385.9 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms
- 25 Psilocybin candy bars
- 5.4 pounds of Marijuana
- 44 THC Cartridges
- 86 packages THC infused candy
- $4,561.00 in cash
After the search, MCSO charged Jackson with the following:
- Felony Trafficking in Psilocybin Mushrooms
- Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Felony Possession of THC Oils with Intent to Distribute
- Felony Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime