The MCSO said that a man wanted for murder and other felonies was arrested on Wednesday.

According to MCSO, the sheriff’s office special operations unit with help from the Phenix City Police Department (PCPD) and U.S. Marshals Services successfully found and arrested Gerald Simpson.

At the time of his arrest, Simpson was wanted by CPD for murder and by PCPD for armed robbery.

MCSO says Simpson was taken to the Russell County Jail where he is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

Simpson is charged with the following:

Felony murder (CPD)

Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (CPD)

Felony armed robbery (PCPD)

