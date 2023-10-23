MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The MCSO announced the arrest of a man with 13 warrants with CPD during a traffic stop after authorities discovered meth and a stolen firearm.
According to MCSO, on Monday, MCSO Special Operation Patrol Units conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Tijuana Ferguson, who deputies learned had 13 outstanding warrants for his arrest with CPD.
During an investigation, deputies arrested Ferguson and additionally charged with:
- Felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon
- Felony possession of a stolen firearm
- Felony possession of methamphetamine
- Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Felony possession of drug-related object
Ferguson had the following warrants with CPD:
- Three counts of contempt of court
- Two counts of no insurance
- Three counts of driving while license suspended
- Expired license plate
- Two counts of no state tag
- Child restraint violation
- Disregard of a traffic control device