MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The MCSO announced the arrest of a man with 13 warrants with CPD during a traffic stop after authorities discovered meth and a stolen firearm.

According to MCSO, on Monday, MCSO Special Operation Patrol Units conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Tijuana Ferguson, who deputies learned had 13 outstanding warrants for his arrest with CPD.

During an investigation, deputies arrested Ferguson and additionally charged with:

Felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Felony possession of a stolen firearm

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Felony possession of drug-related object

Ferguson had the following warrants with CPD: