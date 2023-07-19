MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Operations Unit and the Fort Moore Southern Field Unit conducted a search warrant, resulting in three arrests and the discovery of thousands of dollars, drugs, and firearms.

According to MCSO, the following items were seized during the search:

3.6 grams of Cocaine

2.03 pounds of Marijuana

Seven Ecstasy (MDMA) Tablets

Five Xanax Tablets

Glock 9mm

AR15 Pistol

$4,4042 in cash

The individuals listed below were at the scene during the search, and authorities arrested and charged them with the following:

Zaire Morgan –

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Felony Possession of Xanax

Felony Possession of MDMA

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime

Tia Morgan –

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Felony Possession of Xanax

Felony Possession of MDMA

Felony Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime

Jalon Davis –

Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Felony Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime

Obstruction

Authorities transported all individuals involved to the Muscogee County Jail, and MCSO says this case is still under investigation.