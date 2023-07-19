MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Operations Unit and the Fort Moore Southern Field Unit conducted a search warrant, resulting in three arrests and the discovery of thousands of dollars, drugs, and firearms.
According to MCSO, the following items were seized during the search:
- 3.6 grams of Cocaine
- 2.03 pounds of Marijuana
- Seven Ecstasy (MDMA) Tablets
- Five Xanax Tablets
- Glock 9mm
- AR15 Pistol
- $4,4042 in cash
The individuals listed below were at the scene during the search, and authorities arrested and charged them with the following:
Zaire Morgan –
- Felony Possession of Cocaine
- Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Felony Possession of Xanax
- Felony Possession of MDMA
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime
Tia Morgan –
- Felony Possession of Cocaine
- Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Felony Possession of Xanax
- Felony Possession of MDMA
- Felony Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime
Jalon Davis –
- Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Felony Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime
- Obstruction
Authorities transported all individuals involved to the Muscogee County Jail, and MCSO says this case is still under investigation.