MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Operations Unit and the Fort Moore Southern Field Unit conducted a search warrant, resulting in three arrests and the discovery of thousands of dollars, drugs, and firearms.

According to MCSO, the following items were seized during the search:

  • 3.6 grams of Cocaine
  • 2.03 pounds of Marijuana
  • Seven Ecstasy (MDMA) Tablets
  • Five Xanax Tablets
  • Glock 9mm
  • AR15 Pistol
  • $4,4042 in cash

The individuals listed below were at the scene during the search, and authorities arrested and charged them with the following:

Zaire Morgan –

  • Felony Possession of Cocaine
  • Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Felony Possession of Xanax
  • Felony Possession of MDMA
  • Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime

Tia Morgan –

  • Felony Possession of Cocaine
  • Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Felony Possession of Xanax
  • Felony Possession of MDMA
  • Felony Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime

Jalon Davis –

  • Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Felony Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime
  • Obstruction

Authorities transported all individuals involved to the Muscogee County Jail, and MCSO says this case is still under investigation.