MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit conducted patrols in “high-crime” areas.

During patrols, law enforcement initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle, leading to the arrest of Travon Morgan.

MCSO says authorities found Morgan possessing 78.7 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value $7,870), 7.3 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $730), and a Taurus GS 9mm firearm.

Law enforcement arrested, transported the Muscogee County Jail, and charged Morgan with the following:

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime

The MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit also executed a search warrant at a residence on Hubbard Street in Columbus, Georgia.

Authorities seized the following items:

A Mossberg AR style pistol

A reportedly stolen Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol

A reportedly stolen Glock 42 pistol .380 caliber

A reportedly stolen Glock pistol 9mm with serial number removed

2.1 grams ecstasy

123 grams marijuana

As a result of the search, the individuals listed below were arrested and charged with the following:

Brandon Tells –

Violation of Probation

Deandre Jackson –

Theft by Receiving (Firearm)

Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy)

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Odis Larry –

Contempt of Court (two counts)

Javeon McCrary –

Violation of Probation

Artamis Hill –

Criminal Use of an Article with Altered ID Mark (Firearm)

The MCSO says the cases are still “under investigation” and that all the individuals were transported to the Muscogee County Jail.