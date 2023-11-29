MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of three after collaborating with multiple agencies while conducting arrest and search warrants leading to the recovery of various narcotics, firearms and cash.

According to the MCSO, on Wednesday the sheriff’s office helped the U.S. Marshals Services Task Force in arresting Anthony Jenkins for murder.

At the time of Jenkins’ arrest, he was wanted for murder in Tallahassee, Florida.

MCSO says Jenkins attempted to flee but after a short pursuit, authorities took him into custody and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail.

Jenkins is now additionally charged with the following:

Felony Fugitive from Justice – Murder

Felony Fleeding and Eluding

Obstruction of an Officer

Reckless Driving

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office also arrested a gang member who is also a convicted felon on Wednesday.

MCSO said the sheriff’s office special operations unit assisted the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force in executing arrest warrants for Montia Harris for aggravated assault with MCSO, a bench warrant for trafficking marijuana with Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and violation of probation with CPD.

MCSO has validated Harris’ status as a gang member and convicted felon. MCSO says during Jenkins arrest, authorities recovered a firearm.

Harris was transported to the Muscogee County Jail and additionally charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Finally, MCSO along with Ft. Moore CID arrested another gang member on several firearm and drug charges.

MCSO says the sheriff’s office special operations unit along with the Ft. Moore Southern Field Office (CID) Proactive Investigation Unit executed a search warrant in Muscogee County on Joshua Phillip Carter.

During a search, MCSO said the following evidence was found:

25.1 grams of Methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $2500

40.4 grams Cocaine with an estimated street value of $4000

2,393.10 grams Marijuana with an estimated street value of $23,930

35 bottles of Promethazine

30 tablets of Methadone

Glock model 19- 9mm handgun

$1393 US currency

Gang paraphernalia

Authorities charged Carter with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of schedule five with intent to distribute (Promethazine)

Possession of Methadone

Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of drug-related objects

MCSO says additional charges for Carter are pending.