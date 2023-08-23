MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced after collaborating with Ft. Moore authorities, they discovered multiple firearms, numerous drugs, and drugs that were planted and growing inside soil during a search, which led to the arrest of two in Muscogee County.

According to the MCSO, MCSO’s Special Operations Unit partnered with Fort Moore’s Proactive Investigation unit and executed a search warrant in Muscogee County and found the following evidence:

Taurus Judge 45 long Colt

Glock .40 cal.

Smith & Wesson .40 cal.

Radikal 12-gauge shotgun

8.5 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $3790

5 growing Marijuana plants, which the sheriff’s office says would could produce future product has an estimated street value of $75,000

2.6 grams Crack Cocaine worth $260

Psilocybin mushroom spores planted in soil

As a result of the search, authorities arrested Santino Smith and Laquita Smith. Each was charged with the following:

Santino Smith –

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Psilocybin

Manufacture of a Controlled Substance

Distribution of Marijuana

Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Crime

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Laquita Smith –