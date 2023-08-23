MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced after collaborating with Ft. Moore authorities, they discovered multiple firearms, numerous drugs, and drugs that were planted and growing inside soil during a search, which led to the arrest of two in Muscogee County.

According to the MCSO, MCSO’s Special Operations Unit partnered with Fort Moore’s Proactive Investigation unit and executed a search warrant in Muscogee County and found the following evidence:

  • Taurus Judge 45 long Colt
  • Glock .40 cal.
  • Smith & Wesson .40 cal.
  • Radikal 12-gauge shotgun
  • 8.5 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $3790
  • 5 growing Marijuana plants, which the sheriff’s office says would could produce future product has an estimated street value of $75,000
  • 2.6 grams Crack Cocaine worth $260
  • Psilocybin mushroom spores planted in soil

As a result of the search, authorities arrested Santino Smith and Laquita Smith. Each was charged with the following:

Santino Smith –

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of Cocaine
  • Possession of Psilocybin
  • Manufacture of a Controlled Substance
  • Distribution of Marijuana
  • Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of Drug Related Objects

Laquita Smith –

  • Manufacture of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Cocaine
  • Possession of Psilocybin
  • Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Crime
  • Prescription Drugs not in Original Container
  • Possession of Drug Related Objects