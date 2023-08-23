MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced after collaborating with Ft. Moore authorities, they discovered multiple firearms, numerous drugs, and drugs that were planted and growing inside soil during a search, which led to the arrest of two in Muscogee County.
According to the MCSO, MCSO’s Special Operations Unit partnered with Fort Moore’s Proactive Investigation unit and executed a search warrant in Muscogee County and found the following evidence:
- Taurus Judge 45 long Colt
- Glock .40 cal.
- Smith & Wesson .40 cal.
- Radikal 12-gauge shotgun
- 8.5 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $3790
- 5 growing Marijuana plants, which the sheriff’s office says would could produce future product has an estimated street value of $75,000
- 2.6 grams Crack Cocaine worth $260
- Psilocybin mushroom spores planted in soil
As a result of the search, authorities arrested Santino Smith and Laquita Smith. Each was charged with the following:
Santino Smith –
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of Psilocybin
- Manufacture of a Controlled Substance
- Distribution of Marijuana
- Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Crime
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
Laquita Smith –
- Manufacture of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of Psilocybin
- Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Crime
- Prescription Drugs not in Original Container
- Possession of Drug Related Objects