COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Army Criminal Investigation with Fort Benning, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted several narcotics search warrants in Muscogee County.
Authorities arrested Michael Lee McKelvey and Harley Yvonne Commander pursuant to:
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Trafficking Ecstasy
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Codeine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine
- Possession of Hydrocodone
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Drug-Related Objects
During the search warrant, law enforcement seized the following evidence:
|Cocaine
|35.6 grams
|Street Value: $3,560
|Ecstasy
|183.9 grams
|Street Value: $3,450
|Methamphetamine
|6 grams
|Street Value: $600
|Alprazolam
|3 pills
|Street Value: $15
|Acetaminophen
|67 pills
|Street Value: $335
|Marijuana
|694.4 grams
|Street Value: $6,944
According to MCSO, the estimated street value of the narcotics seized is $14,904.