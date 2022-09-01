COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Army Criminal Investigation with Fort Benning, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted several narcotics search warrants in Muscogee County.

Authorities arrested Michael Lee McKelvey and Harley Yvonne Commander pursuant to:

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Ecstasy

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Codeine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine

Possession of Hydrocodone

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug-Related Objects

During the search warrant, law enforcement seized the following evidence:

Cocaine 35.6 grams Street Value: $3,560 Ecstasy 183.9 grams Street Value: $3,450 Methamphetamine 6 grams Street Value: $600 Alprazolam 3 pills Street Value: $15 Acetaminophen 67 pills Street Value: $335 Marijuana 694.4 grams Street Value: $6,944

According to MCSO, the estimated street value of the narcotics seized is $14,904.