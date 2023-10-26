MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The MCSO said two gang members were arrested on multiple felony charges after investigators found pounds of marijuana, ecstasy and stolen firearms inside of a residence in Muscogee County.

According to MCSO on Thursday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit found a wanted fugitive and validated gang member, Dequandre Snelling.

When MCSO investigators arrived at the residence, Trevento Johnson, who MCSO has also identified as a gang member, fled from the residence through a window, but MCSO says investigators detained him quickly.

Both Snelling and Johnson were taken into custody and transported the Muscogee County Jail and charge Snelling and Johnson with:

Snelling –

  • Felony Violation of Probation with an original charge of Burglary
  • Trafficking Marijuana

MCSO later obtained a search warrant and found the following items:

  • 13.5 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated worth of $61,452
  • Four grams of Ecstasy with an estimated worth of $100
  • Five firearms with two being reported stolen
  • Five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Two counts of theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)
  • Possession of Ecstasy
  • Possession of drug-related objects
  • 18 counts of participation in criminal gang activity

Johnson –

  • Trafficking Marijuana
  • Five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Two counts of theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)
  • Five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of Ecstasy
  • Possession of drug-related objects
  • Obstruction of a law enforcement officer
  • 18 counts of participation in criminal gang activity