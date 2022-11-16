COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Nov. 7, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation, resulting in the arrest of a validated gang member along with the seizure of firearms and drugs.
Authorities found Metellus Socorro Epps Sr. in possession of the following:
- 20.1 grams of Crack Cocaine – Street Value – $2,010.00
- 6.9 grams of Cocaine powder – Street Value – $690.00
- Glock 26 9mm pistol
- Digital Scale
- $900.00 in US Currency
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested and charged Epps Sr. with the following:
- Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Drug-Related Objects
- Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (Misdemeanor)