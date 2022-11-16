COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Nov. 7, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation, resulting in the arrest of a validated gang member along with the seizure of firearms and drugs.

Authorities found Metellus Socorro Epps Sr. in possession of the following:

  • 20.1 grams of Crack Cocaine – Street Value – $2,010.00
  • 6.9 grams of Cocaine powder – Street Value – $690.00
  • Glock 26 9mm pistol
  • Digital Scale
  • $900.00 in US Currency

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested and charged Epps Sr. with the following:

  • Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Drug-Related Objects
  • Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (Misdemeanor)