COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Nov. 7, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation, resulting in the arrest of a validated gang member along with the seizure of firearms and drugs.

Authorities found Metellus Socorro Epps Sr. in possession of the following:

20.1 grams of Crack Cocaine – Street Value – $2,010.00

6.9 grams of Cocaine powder – Street Value – $690.00

Glock 26 9mm pistol

Digital Scale

$900.00 in US Currency

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested and charged Epps Sr. with the following: