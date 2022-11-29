MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, executed multiple felony arrest warrants in Muscogee County for Jaheim Rashard Davis.

Authorities arrested Davis, a validated gang member (‘ZHG Jah’), for the following offenses:

3 Counts Felony Murder

Aggravated Assault

8 Counts Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department, the Grand Jury of the Superior Court of Muscogee County indicted Davis on Oct. 10, and he was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.