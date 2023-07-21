MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced the arrest of a validated gang member with an extensive criminal history in Muscogee County.

MCSO, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms, and Explosives, executed arrest warrants on Christopher Gilliam. At the time of his arrest, MCSO says Gilliam had outstanding felony warrants for two counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and a Felony Violation of Probation.

Gilliam’s Aggravated Assault charge resulted from shooting an individual. MCSO says Gilliam also possessed 221 grams of marijuana contained in multiple packages with an estimated street value of $2,210, a digital scale, $792 in cash, and a reported stolen firearm.

MCSO also says Gilliam has a long criminal record of violence and is considered a “threat to citizens of Muscogee County.”

Authorities transported Gilliam to the Muscogee County Jail and additionally charged him with the following: