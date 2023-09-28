MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the successful arrest of a fugitive wanted by MCSO and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office after finding him in an abandoned structure in Muscogee County.

According to MCSO, the sheriff’s office special operations patrol units were looking into an abandoned structure for possible criminal activity on Thursday.

MCSO says while investigators were there, they noticed Brandon Thomas Barfield, who is a fugitive wanted on several felony warrants with MCSO and Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

After being noticed, Barfield attempted to flee on foot, but MCSO investigators were able to quickly apprehend him and transport him to the Muscogee County Jail without additional incident.

Barfield was booked in at the jail with the following outstanding warrants:

MCSO warrants –

Two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer

Interference with government property

Burglary second-degree

Theft by taking

Harris County Sheriff’s Office warrants –