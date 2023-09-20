MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – MCSO announced the successful arrest of a wanted fugitive through a joint effort with the Department of Community Supervision, that resulted in the discovery of numerous drugs worth over $27,000 and multiple firearms.

According to MCSO on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office special operations unit along with the Department of Community Supervision, located and arrested Carlton Pate.

During Pate’s arrest, law enforcement seized the following items:

158.2 grams of Methamphetamine worth $15,820

24.6 grams of Fentanyl with an estimated street value of $7,380

12.1 grams of Heroin with a street value of $3,630

11.2 grams of Marijuana with a street value of $112

4.1 grams of Cocaine with a street value of $410

MCSO says Pate was arrested for an outstanding felony VOP warrant and charged with: