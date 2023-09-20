MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – MCSO announced the successful arrest of a wanted fugitive through a joint effort with the Department of Community Supervision, that resulted in the discovery of numerous drugs worth over $27,000 and multiple firearms.
According to MCSO on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office special operations unit along with the Department of Community Supervision, located and arrested Carlton Pate.
During Pate’s arrest, law enforcement seized the following items:
- 158.2 grams of Methamphetamine worth $15,820
- 24.6 grams of Fentanyl with an estimated street value of $7,380
- 12.1 grams of Heroin with a street value of $3,630
- 11.2 grams of Marijuana with a street value of $112
- 4.1 grams of Cocaine with a street value of $410
MCSO says Pate was arrested for an outstanding felony VOP warrant and charged with:
- Felony trafficking fentanyl
- Felony trafficking methamphetamine
- Felony trafficking heroin
- Felony possession of cocaine
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Two counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property firearm
- Five counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime
- Possession of drug-related objects