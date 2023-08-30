MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced on Wednesday the arrest of a wanted fugitive in Muscogee County who attempted to flee on foot by forcibly entering someone else’s home.

According to MCSO, the sheriff’s office special operations patrol units conducted an investigative stop on Tyrone Ward, who had several felony warrants.

MCSO says as the officers met with Ward, he attempted to flee on foot. Investigators chased Ward, who forcibly entered an occupied dwelling without consent from the homeowners.

Investigators were able to successfully apprehend Ward inside of the residence and transported him the Muscogee County Jail.

Ward had the following outstanding warrants with MCSO:

Felony Violation of Probation for Possession of Cocaine

Felony Bench Warrant for Theft by Taking

Felony Bail Jumping

MCSO additionally charged Ward with the following: