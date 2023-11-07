MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office along with the U.S. Marshal’s Office located and arrested a wanted fugitive who had eluded capture for almost three years.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on Monday, MCSO’s Special Operations Unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Service found and arrested Shaun Smith. At the time of his arrest, Smith was wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The sheriff says Smith had been evading capture for nearly three years. After Smith’s arrest, he was taken to the Muscogee County Jail where he was handed over to federal custody.