MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced the arrest of a wanted fugitive and validated gang member which led to the discovery of drugs, cash and a firearm.

According to MCSO, the sheriff’s office special operations unit located Marcus Price inside an apartment in Muscogee County.

During a search of the apartment, investigators found over two pounds of marijuana, over 114 Oxycodone pills, over $3,000 in cash, and a firearm.

MCSO investigators arrested Price and charged him with the following: