MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced the arrest of a wanted fugitive and validated gang member which led to the discovery of drugs, cash and a firearm.
According to MCSO, the sheriff’s office special operations unit located Marcus Price inside an apartment in Muscogee County.
During a search of the apartment, investigators found over two pounds of marijuana, over 114 Oxycodone pills, over $3,000 in cash, and a firearm.
MCSO investigators arrested Price and charged him with the following:
- Felony fleeing to elude
- Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Felony possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute
- Three counts of possession of drug-related objects
- Two counts of drugs not in the original container