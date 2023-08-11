MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Operations Unit recently announced the arrest of a wanted fugitive and validated gang member who attempted to flee by jumping out of an apartment window.

According to MCSO, the sheriff’s office Special Operations Unit and the FBI, successfully located Dahvontay Richardson in an apartment in Muscogee County.

MCSO says that when authorities entered the apartment, Richardson attempted to flee by jumping out of a second-story window, investigators who were already on the ground quickly caught and arrested Richardson.

At the time of his arrest, Richardson was wanted by Columbus Police for the following felony warrants:

Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Felony Possession of A Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Reckless driving

Hit and Run

Fleeing to Elude

Disregard Traffic Control Device

Muscogee County investigators transported Richardson to the Muscogee County Jail and charged him with the following:

Two counts of Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Five counts of Felony Possession of a Firearm by A Convicted Felon

Five counts of Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property from Another State

Felony Possession of Oxycodone With Intent To Distribute

Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent

Felony Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Authorities later added the following charges using the Georgia Street Gang Act: