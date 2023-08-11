MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Operations Unit recently announced the arrest of a wanted fugitive and validated gang member who attempted to flee by jumping out of an apartment window.
According to MCSO, the sheriff’s office Special Operations Unit and the FBI, successfully located Dahvontay Richardson in an apartment in Muscogee County.
MCSO says that when authorities entered the apartment, Richardson attempted to flee by jumping out of a second-story window, investigators who were already on the ground quickly caught and arrested Richardson.
At the time of his arrest, Richardson was wanted by Columbus Police for the following felony warrants:
- Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Felony Possession of A Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Reckless driving
- Hit and Run
- Fleeing to Elude
- Disregard Traffic Control Device
Muscogee County investigators transported Richardson to the Muscogee County Jail and charged him with the following:
- Two counts of Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Five counts of Felony Possession of a Firearm by A Convicted Felon
- Five counts of Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property from Another State
- Felony Possession of Oxycodone With Intent To Distribute
- Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent
- Felony Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
Authorities later added the following charges using the Georgia Street Gang Act:
- Possession of a Machine Gun
- Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Maintaining Money Through Criminal Gang Activity