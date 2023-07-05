MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a woman and man after the female attempted to elude authorities while endangering other motorists on the road, resulting in both individuals catching 27 charges combined.

On Wednesday, according to MCSO, the sheriff’s office special operations patrol units noticed a vehicle “traveling recklessly” near the East Wynton area. After observing the vehicle, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle never stopped.

The suspect operating the vehicle disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of Lawyers Lane and Marion Street and struck a vehicle, which caused the suspect’s vehicle to flip and land upside down.

The driver of the vehicle, who authorities identified as Jakevia Humphrey, tried to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended by deputies. Authorities also arrested the passenger of the vehicle, Brinnard Allen.

MCSO says both individuals are “validated gang members” and had outstanding felony warrants.

Additionally, when deputies detained Humphrey, they also discovered 201 grams of Marijuana and a Glock pistol, which was previously reported stolen in her possession.

Both individuals were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without additional incident and were charged with the following:

Humphrey –

Felony Possession of A Firearm by A Convicted Felon

Felony Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Firearm

Felony Fleeing and Eluding

Felony Violation of Probation

Felony Possession of A Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Felony VGCSA Sch 1, THC Oil

Bench Warrant for DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane

Bench Warrant for Obstruction and Simple Battery Against Law Enforcement

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Removing Tag with Intent to Conceal

No State Tag

Transfer of Plate

No Proof of Insurance

Striking A Fixture

Leaving The Scene of An Accident

Reckless Driving

Stop Sign Violation

Failure To Exhibit a License

Obstruction Of a Law Enforcement Officer

Bald Tires

Allen –