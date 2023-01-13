MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit collaborated with the United States Marshals Service and the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to apprehend a wanted individual residing in Muscogee County.

According to MCSO, Dayshawn Vaughns was wanted by NYPD for Murder.

MCSO investigators, Deputy United State Marshals, and NYPD Detectives set up surveillance around a residence that authorities believed was used by Vaughns. Authorities later positively identified Vaughns and took him into custody.