COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Nov. 29, while the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Uniform Patrol Bureau conducted patrol checks, officers heard gunshots at Elizabeth Canty Apartments.

Officers observed an individual shooting and commanded the individual to show their hands.

The suspect fled in response and ran through an apartment. The suspect was later identified by authorities as Demarcus Jenkins.

After conducting a perimeter check, the MCSO Special Response Team located the suspect and took Jenkins into custody.

Authorities charged Jenkins with the following:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime

2 Counts of Obstruction of Law Enforcement

Discharging a Firearm on Private Property

At the time of his arrest, Jenkins had the following bench warrants with the MCSO:

2 Counts Entering Auto

Obstruction

Possession of Drug-Related Object

Additionally, Jenkins also has a pending charge for the Unlawful Removal of a Monitoring Device.