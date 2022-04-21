PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A suspect wanted for murder in Columbus has been arrested in Alabama. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Elijah Smith was arrested in Phenix City on April 20, 2022.

Sheriff Greg Countryman said Smith was taken into custody by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force with the assistance of the Phenix City Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigations Task Force.

Countryman said Smith has outstanding warrants in Columbus for two counts of Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

Smith has been booked into the Russell County jail and will be extradited back to Muscogee County.